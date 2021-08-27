Dayton Dragons Game Notes and Stats (5:05 PM DH) for Friday

Friday, August 27, 2021 l Games # 99-100

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 5:05 p.m. (DH)

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (51-47) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (47-51)

RH Christian Roa (1-1, 6.94) vs. RH Gabe Mosser (3-5, 3.95)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in a suspended game doubleheader. The first game will resume in the top of the second inning with no score and is scheduled for nine innings. The second game is scheduled for seven innings. These are the third and fourth games of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 6. (At Fort Wayne: Dragons 4, TinCaps 4). Current Series: Dragons 1, TinCaps 1.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 0, Fort Wayne 0 (suspended after one inning due to rain).

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are three and one-half games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Player Notes

Michael Siani is hitting .356 over his last 11 games with eight extra base hits including two home runs.

Quin Cotton is hitting .333 over his last nine games, going 11 for 33 with two homers and four doubles.

Allan Cerda has gone 4 for 8 with three doubles and three RBI in his first two games with the Dragons since being promoted from Daytona.

Alex McGarry is 4 for 6 in the series with Fort Wayne.

Victor Ruiz has three home runs in his last six games.

Andy Fisher over his last six relief appearances: 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Vin Timpanelli over his last three relief appearances: 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO.

Team Notes

The Dayton bullpen over the last 19 games has tossed 88.1 innings and allowed just 28 earned runs, a 2.85 ERA.

Dragons pitchers are on pace to break the club record for most strikeouts per game. They have averaged 10.3 strikeouts per game this season (1010 SO in 98 G). The club record is 9.2 per game in 2011 (1,292 SO in 140 G).

Dragons pitchers are also on pace to break the club record for most walks per game. They have averaged 4.7 walks per game (457 BB in 98 G). The club record is 4.3 per game in 2005 (600 walks in 139 games).

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 62 of the 98 games they have played this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., August 28 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (no record) at Fort Wayne LH Noel Vela (0-2, 3.06)

Sun., August 29 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (4-3, 4.04) at Fort Wayne RH Carlos Guarate (1-5, 7.76)

