Lugnuts Activate Former UM Ace Criswell, A's 2020 2nd-Rounder

August 27, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Jeff Criswell activated from Injured List

Jeff Criswell, MLB.com's No. 3 pitching prospect in the Athletics' organization and No. 14 overall prospect, had been placed on the Injured List on May 12 after making one start for Lansing, tossing two scoreless innings vs. Lake County. A native of Portage, Mich., Criswell was rated Perfect Game's No. 1 high school right-hander in the state in 2017. Drafted out of high school in the 35th round by the Detroit Tigers, he opted instead to attend the University of Michigan, where he was named All-Big Ten First Team as a sophomore. Criswell was drafted by Oakland in the 2nd round in 2020, 58th overall. This is his first professional season.

Criswell is expected to pitch for the Lugnuts on Sunday at home vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The Nuts' series against West Michigan continues tonight at Jackson® Field™ on a LAFCU Frontline Friday featuring postgame LAFCU Fireworks, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. For more information, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

