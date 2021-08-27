Final Timber Rattlers Homestand Starts Tuesday

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday night to begin a two-week homestand, their final twelve games at home in 2021. The first part of that homestand is a six-game series with the Beloit Snappers. Los Cascabeles return on Thursday, Yooper Day with a great Fang Bobblehead is Sunday, and there are lots of other special events happening while the Rattlers take on their in-state rivals.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 at 6:35pm; Joe Gray Jr. Player Poster Giveaway courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a poster of Timber Rattlers outfielder Joe Gray Jr. from Chick-fil-A. Bang for Your Buck means all fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 at 6:35pm; Carlos Rodríguez Player Magnet Giveaway presented by Lamers Bus Lines; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, WVBO, and Fleet Farm: Magnet #4 in the 2021 Player Magnet Series from Lamers Bus Lines features Timber Rattlers outfielder Carlos Rodríguez and will be available to the first 500 fans to attend this game. This is a Bark in the Park game presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO, too. Fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm. Click this link for the details you need to know before bringing your canine to the game.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 at 6:35pm; Hispanic Heritage Night with Los Cascabeles Jerseys presented by DiGiorno and Monkey Joe's; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers become Los Cascabeles on this night and the players and coaches will wear their amazing jerseys courtesy of DiGiorno and Monkey Joe's. You can win one of these jerseys in the on-line auction on Live Source. The auction starts on August 30 at this link and ends on Sunday, September 5. All fans to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark for only $2.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 at 6:35pm; Frost Queen & Ice Princess Night with pregame tea party and character appearances; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's Supper Club Cocktails with 101.1 WIXX Post-game Fireworks Show presented by FOX 11; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Let it go and come out to the ballpark to meet a Frost Queen and an Ice Princess. Bring your little fan out for a pregame tea party to meet them. Contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office or use promo code "frozen" when ordering online to purchase tickets to the game and the tea party. A parent or guardian will need a ticket to accompany the child to the pregame tea party. The characters will stick around during the game to meet with fans who can't make it to the tea party. Additionally, the first 500 princesses to attend this game will receive a tiara. There is also a FOX 11 Fireworks display after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of Supper Club Friday with 101.1 WIXX during the game.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 at 1:05pm; Mini-Figure Day with Socks Giveaway presented by Children's of Wisconsin; North Shore Bank Family Night with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Rattlers have been "building" to this game all season with special appearances from some special mini-figures and a fun pair of socks to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Children's of Wisconsin. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases after the game courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 at 1:05pm; Yooper Day with Yooper Fang Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Dairy Queen; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Catch on the Field presented by Chick-fil-A: The Upper Peninsula is a special place and the Timber Rattlers have set aside Yooper Day for our neighbors to the north! There is still time to purchase a Yooper Day ticket package with a "Cousin Eddie" Timber Rattlers hat when you use promo code "yooper". Plus, the first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Yooper Fang bobblehead from Dairy Queen. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2021 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game as part of Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan, too. Pregame Catch on the Field takes place from noon to 12:30 courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

Contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

