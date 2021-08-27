Another Top Prospect Joins Dragons as Starting Pitcher Bryce Bonnin Is Added

DAYTON, OHIO-The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Bonnin has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona (Low-A Southeast League).

Right-handed pitchers Lyon Richardson and Braxton Roxby have been placed on the seven-day injured list.

Bonnin has not yet been assigned a uniform number.

The addition of Bonnin gives the Dragons eight players who are currently ranked among the top 20 prospect in the Reds system, according to MLB.com (see the list below). Bonnin, a third round draft pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech, made seven starts with Daytona, going 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA. Opposing batters combined to hit just .162 against Bonnin, and he struck out 44 in 32 innings while walking only eight hitters. His fastball was clocked as high as 99 mph at Daytona. He will start the game on Saturday night in Fort Wayne.

Notes on top prospects: The Dragons roster includes eight players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #10, Michael Siani is #12, Lyon Richardson is #14, Christian Roa is #15, Bryce Bonnin is #16, Ivan Johnson is #17, and Allan Cerda is #18.

