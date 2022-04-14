TinCaps Game Information: April 14 vs. South Bend

Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-2) vs. South Bend Cubs (1-3)

Thursday, April 14 (6:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Indiana | Games 2 & 3 of 6 in Series | Home Games 2 & 3 of 66 | Games 5 & 6 of 132

Game 1: RHP Adam Smith vs. LHP Jordan Wicks

Game 2: LHP Robert Gasser vs. RHP Chris Clarke

TV: Comcast Network 81 &

MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST GAME: Before a rainout Wednesday, on Tuesday, the TinCaps mounted a Parkview Field Opening Day comeback with five unanswered runs to beat the Cubs 5-3. Robert Hassell III hit the go-ahead two-run home run in sixth inning to give the 'Caps the lead. Fort Wayne pitching didn't not allow an earned run in the game on the back of four innings from starter Noel Vela.

SOUTH BEND ROSTER MOVE: Cubs prospect Jordan Nwogu, an outfielder out of the University of Michigan who MLB.com rates as the No. 25 Chicago prospect, has been added to South Bend's roster. On Tuesday, South Bend reliever Jose Albertos was placed on the Injured List. With Nwogu, South Bend now has 10 "top 30" Cubs prospects, with tonight's Game 1 starter, Jordan Wicks, being the highest rated at No. 5.

