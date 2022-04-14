Wisconsin Timber Rattlers: Homestand Highlights: April 19-24

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to start a six-game series with the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night. The first Bang for Your Buck night kicks off the homestand. There are also giveaways featuring a pair of top Milwaukee Brewers prospects and a celebration of hockey that has a unique item for fans on this homestand.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100: Bang for Your Buck is back! All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2 at the first Bang for Your Buck of 2022 courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Aspire Senior Living: Fans aged 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Aspire Senior Living. This offer is not available online. Fans must redeem the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21 at 6:40pm; Sal Frelick Poster Giveaway sponsored by Chick-fil-A; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a poster of Timber Rattlers outfielder and Milwaukee Brewers #1 prospect Sal Frelick from Chick-fil-A. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce craft beer for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22 at 6:40pm - Earth Day Community Donation Event with Goodwill NCW and Outagamie County Recycling & Solid Waste; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: You can help Goodwill NCW by bringing a donation of clothes, shoes, coats, books, purses, kitchenware, accessories, home décor, and more between 4:30 and 6:30p for a Donation Event sponsored by Outagamie County Recycling & Solid Waste. Members of the Goodwill NCW Resources Team will also be available to talk with those interested in a career at Goodwill. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price. After the game, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23 at 1:10pm; Hockey Day with Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Bank First and Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine; Family Day presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: NHL playoffs start soon and the Timber Rattlers are celebrating with a Timber Rattlers-themed Hockey Jersey as a giveaway to the first 1,000 fans to attend Hockey Day presented by Bank First and Aurora BayCare. It is courtesy of Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. Stay after the game to have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24 at 1:10pm; Garrett Mitchell Bobblehead Giveaway sponsored by Ansay & Associates; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Postgame Autographs sponsored by Tundraland: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of former Timber Rattlers outfielder and Brewers' outfield prospect Garrett Mitchell courtesy of Ansay & Associates. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30 to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Chick-fil-A. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches are scheduled to wear their 2022 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps as well. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Tundraland.

