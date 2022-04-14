South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2022 season. Fans can rejoice in the return of Triple Play and Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! A game ticket, jumbo hot dog and 24 oz. fountain soda costs just $13 when purchased in advance of Tuesday, April 19's home game. On that day, fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark too!

Exciting giveaways include a South Bend Cubs t-shirt on Wednesday, April 20, and a South Bend Cubs beanie on Sunday, April 24!

And on Saturday, April 23, the team will transform themselves into Los Cabritos Maldichos, "The Cursed Goats." Los Cabritos Maldichos pays homage to Latino players and the Latinx community and culture by amplifying their significant contributions to our nation and national pastime. It also refers to the 71-year-long Curse of the Billy Goat the Chicago Cubs endured from 1945 to 2016.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, April 19, Beloit Sky Carp, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $13 in advance. Ticket packages purchased on game day are $14.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign a waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, April 20, Beloit Sky Carp, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

First 1,000 fans receive a South Bend Cubs t-shirt.

Thursday, April 21, Beloit Sky Carp, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

Friday, April 22, Beloit Sky Carp, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, April 23, Beloit Sky Carp, 4:05 p.m.

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky fans will have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel that will land on one of six amazing prizes, including a PS5, Xbox One, 50" TV, or iPad. Fans ages 18 and older are eligible to register and must be present at the game to win.

Los Cabritos Maldichos (COPA) Day: The South Bend Cubs will transform into Los Cabritos Maldichos, "The Cursed Goats," as they honor and celebrate the tenacity and persistence of Latino players and the Latinx community.

Sunday, April 24, Beloit Sky Carp, 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at noon

First 750 fans receive a South Bend Cubs beanie.

Sunday FUNday: Fans can play catch on the field before the game.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

