Miller's Late Homer Drops Sky Carp in Game One

BELOIT, WI - Darrien Miller hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday night to account for the only run of a 1-0 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers win over the Beloit Sky Carp in game one of a doubleheader at ABC Supply Stadium. Three Wisconsin pitchers combined to shutout the Sky Carp on two hits.

Both teams had opportunities early in the game.

Beloit (0-5) loaded the bases with one out in the first inning against Wisconsin starting pitcher Russell Smith on two walks and a single. Smith bounced back to get out of the inning with a strikeout and a tapper back to the mound.

The Timber Rattlers (4-1) loaded the bases in the top of the second against Sky Carp starter Pat Monteverde on a leadoff walk, a one-out single, and a two-out walk. Monteverde got a strikeout to end the frame.

Smith, who was making his professional debut, pitched four innings, allowed two hits, and struck out four without allowing a run for Wisconsin.

Monteverde gave up a lead-off double in the top of the fifth to Miller. Antonio Piñero bunted Miller to third with a sacrifice. Monteverde got the second out on a grounder to third that kept Miller at third. A walk to Carlos Rodríguez extended the inning and ended the day for Monteverde. The game remained tied when Tyler Mitzel got the final out on a strikeout.

Zach Mort kept the game scoreless out of the Wisconsin bullpen as he worked a scoreless fifth and a scoreless sixth.

Miller struck the decisive blow on a 2-1 pitch from Robinson Martinez with one out in the top of the seventh. Miller, who also homered on Tuesday in the game at Beloit, cracked a deep drive to right for a 1-0 lead for the Timber Rattlers.

James Meeker took over for Mort to start the bottom of the seventh and retired the Sky Carp in order for his first save of season.

Wisconsin has won three straight games. Beloit has started the season 0-5.

Game two will start soon.

R H E

WIS 000 000 1 - 1 4 1

BEL 000 000 0 - 0 2 0

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Darrien Miller (2nd, 0 on in 7th inning off Robinson Martinez, 1 out)

WP: Zach Mort (1-0)

LP: Robinson Martinez (0-1)

SV: James Meeker (1)

TIME: 2:02

