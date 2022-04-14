Gray Drives in Four for Wisconsin in Game Two Win at Beloit

BELOIT, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers did it again. The Rattlers broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in their final at bat to defeat the Beloit Sky Carp 7-4 in game two of Thursday's doubleheader at ABC Supply Stadium. Joe Gray Jr doubled, homered, and drove in four runs for the Rattlers in the game.

Wisconsin's offense got on the scoreboard early in game two. Sal Frelick singled with runners on the corners in the top of the third to score Ethan Murray for a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, it was Gray's turn with runners at the corners. Gray blooped a hit just fair down the line in right for a double to score both runners. Gray kept running for third as the throw to the plate was late. Gray was able to trot home after a throw to third to get him was wild and Wisconsin was up 4-0.

Justin Jarvis mowed down the Beloit hitters in order in the first three innings. The bottom of the fourth was more difficult after two walks to start the inning. Victor Mesa Jr. drove in the first walk with a sacrifice fly. Will Banfield knocked in the second walk with a two-out single to left. That cut Wisconsin's lead in half.

The Sky Carp (0-6) evened the score in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Davis Bradshaw.

The game remained tied through six innings. In game one, the Timber Rattlers broke the tie with a run and went on to a 1-0 victory. In game two, it looked like the Sky Carp would keep the game tied and have a chance to win the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh. However, a crucial error allowed the Rattlers to take the lead and go on to the win.

Yeison Coca singled with one out and stole second. Carlos Rodríguez was at the plate with two outs and Coca at second when he sent a grounder to short that should have ended the inning. However, the throw to first was wild to allow Coca to score the go-ahead run. Gray was next and he crushed a 1-2 pitch over the Beloit bullpen in left-center for his first home run of the season and a 7-4 advantage for the Rattlers (5-1).

Cam Robinson took over for the bottom of the seventh and pitched a 1-2-3 frame with two strikeouts for his second save of the season.

Wisconsin has won four games in a row. Beloit has lost six in a row to open the season.

The teams are scheduled to play a single game on Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Max Lazar (1-0, 4.50) has been named the starting pitcher for Wisconsin. The Sky Carp have named Dax Fulton (0-1, 14.73) as their starter. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starting with the pregame show at 6:15pm.

R H E

WIS 004 000 3 - 7 9 1

BEL 000 220 0 - 4 4 3

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Joe Gray Jr (1st, 1 on in 7th inning off Justin Evans, 2 out)

BEL:

Davis Bradshaw (1st, 1 on in 5th inning off Justin Jarvis, 1 out)

WP: Cristían Sierra (1-0)

LP: Justin Evans (0-1)

SV: Cam Robinson (2)

TIME: 2:10

ATTN: 414

