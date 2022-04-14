Lugnuts Add Pitcher Gonzalez

April 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher James Gonzalez received from Extended Spring Training

Gonzalez, 21, was signed as an international free agent by the A's on May 20, 2019. The native of David, Panama, split last season between the Arizona Complex League, in which he posted a 1.70 ERA in 20 innings, and Stockton, in which he tossed eight innings in two appearances combined, recording a save.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.