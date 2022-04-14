Holman Immaculate, Whitecaps Nearly Perfect in Split

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (2-4) collected 13 hits in an 8-5 victory before falling 6-0 despite an immaculate inning from Grant Holman in the nightcap of a doubleheader to the West Michigan Whitecaps on a viciously windy Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

How windy was it? Old Glory was yanked off its pole during the first inning of the first game.

After that, the story of the first game was the Lugnuts' offense, which leaped on West Michigan starter Jordan Marks for five runs in the third inning and cruised to victory. Lazaro Armenteros provided the headlining performance, finishing 3-for-3 with a walk, single, RBI double and solo home run to lead the way - the Lugnuts' first home run of the season. Euribiel Ángeles contributed three hits, including an RBI single and an RBI double and Jonny Butler added a two-run triple and a sacrifice fly.

The recipient of the offense was starter Joey Estes in his season debut, striking out five batters in 4 1/3 innings while allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. David Leal recorded the final eight outs, fanning two and allowing two runs on four hits and a walk.

In Game 2, Lansing starter Holman notched nine strikeouts in five innings, with three in an immaculate nine-pitch span in the fourth against Mike Rothenberg, Ben Malgeri and Trei Cruz.

But the Whitecaps' pitching trio of Wilmer Flores, Gio Arriera and Bryce Tassin was better, striking out 11 while holding the Lugnuts to a solitary base runner. Were it not for an Ángeles two-out double in the fourth inning, West Michigan would have been perfect.

Lugnuts right-hander Stevie Emanuels (3.00 ERA) receives his first start of the season in the fourth game of the six-game series, opposing West Michigan right-hander Dylan Smith (3.00 ERA) at 5:35 p.m. on Friday.

The next Lugnuts homestand will see the Fort Wayne TinCaps come to Michigan's state capital from April 19-24. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, at lansinglugnuts.com and by calling (517) 485-4500.

