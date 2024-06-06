TinCaps Fall in Sanchez's Debut
June 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Starter Fernando Sanchez made his debut with the TinCaps in a 5-1 loss to the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field in front of 6,404 fans.
Fort Wayne (23-31) scored its lone run in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly hit by Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect). Salas also singled and walked in the game.
Meanwhile, a pair of TinCaps extended hot stretches in the lineup. Center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) walked twice and brought his on-base streak to 14 games. Left fielder Tyler Robertson walked in the ninth inning and extended his streak to 11 straight games reaching base.
On the mound, lefty Fernando Sanchez made his debut with the 'Caps. The recent call-up from Single-A Lake Elsinore pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowed four earned runs, and struck out four.
Peoria (19-35) jumped out to the lead with a run in the first and a couple in the second. The Chiefs added a run in the fourth and another in the sixth.
Fort Wayne left six runners on-base and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Next Game: Friday, June 7 vs. Peoria (7:05pm)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect)
- Chiefs Probable Starter: LHP Pete Hansen (No. 25 Cardinals prospect)
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
