Movies Return to LMCU Ballpark this Summer

June 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Comstock Park, MI - - Thursday, June 6, 2024 Get ready for an unforgettable experience at LMCU Ballpark this summer with the return of family movies, Flix on the Field! Originally launched in 2020 as a creative response to the canceled Whitecaps season due to COVID-19, this beloved event is back by popular demand, thanks to the partnership between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Family Fare.

Imagine strolling onto the green outfield grass of LMCU Ballpark, setting up your lawn chairs and blanket, and enjoying blockbuster movies on the stadium's giant videoboard. This unique experience has quickly become a cherished tradition for many families. "Creating fun, affordable, memorable family experiences is the core of what the Whitecaps brand is all about," said Dan Morrison, VP of Sales & Marketing for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

"When we first brainstormed the idea of showing movies on our centerfield screen, it was an instant hit," said Morrison.

In the summer of 2020, LMCU Ballpark welcomed over 5,000 moviegoers, offering West Michigan's favorite ballpark snacks, craft beer, popcorn, and movie candy. Building on that success, LMCU Ballpark is excited to bring back these magical movie nights when the Whitecaps are on the road.

"We're thrilled to reintroduce Flix on the Field and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Family Fare who shares the same commitment to bring fun to our community for West Michigan families," said Morrison.

"At SpartanNash and Family Fare, we are passionate about engaging with the neighborhoods we serve," said SpartanNash Director of Retail Marketing, Jessica Wong. "We're excited to be able to contribute to moments for local families and communities to come together in creating lasting memories at the LMCU Ballpark."

Activities on movie nights include:

- Photo Booth for fun family pictures

- Coloring Station to keep the young ones entertained

- Event swag and coupons from Family Fare

- Sampling great products upon exiting the stadium after the movies

Ticket Prices (Includes admission for both movies):

- $9.00 adults and $5.00 children

- Family Four Pack $25 (Includes 2 Adult Tickets + 2 Children Tickets)

- First 100 Family Four Packs purchased include a refillable popcorn bucket for use at any 2024 Flix on the Field event dates.

Flix on the Field presented by Family Fare Schedule:

Thursday, June 27

- 7:00 p.m. The Sandlot (PG)

- 9:00 p.m. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Friday, July 12

- 7:00 p.m. The Greatest Showman (PG)

- 9:00 p.m. Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

Friday, August 2

- 7:00 p.m. Encanto (PG)

- 9:00 p.m. Barbie (PG-13)

Friday, August 30

- 6:00 p.m. A League of Their Own (PG)

- 8:30 p.m. Field of Dreams (PG)

Gates will open one hour and fifteen minutes prior to the start of the first movie. The first movie will start at the scheduled time, with a 15-minute intermission before the start of the second feature movie.

Join us for a fun-filled, family-oriented evening under the stars at LMCU Ballpark. Flix on the Field is the perfect way to make lasting memories with family and friends!

