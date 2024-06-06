Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Tight End Travis Kelce Confirmed to Participate in 2024 David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game

EASTLAKE, OH - On Wednesday, the Lake County Captains announced that three-time Super Bowl Champion and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been confirmed to participate in the 2024 David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake on Saturday, June 8.

Kelce is one of the premier tight ends in NFL history, with career marks of 907 receptions for 11,328 yards and 74 receiving touchdowns. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past nine seasons, and is a seven-time All-Pro selection (four-time First Team All-Pro).

Kelce, a Cleveland Heights native, was a star quarterback and three-sport athlete for the Tigers in high school before playing football collegiately at the University of Cincinnati.

The 34-year-old joins a star-studded cast of athletes and celebrities participating in the 2024 David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game. Guests include AP 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb, three-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Macedonia native Denzel Ward, and more.

Gates will open at 12 p.m., with a Home Run Derby set to begin at 2 p.m., and the seven-inning game to follow at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.cvfanexperience.com/david-njoku-celebrity-softball-game/.

Additionally, social media coverage of the event can be found via @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

