Dragons Players and Personnel to Attend Grand Reopening of Wilmington Avenue Rocky's Ace Hardware Location

June 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio -- The Dayton Dragons will bring their award-winning entertainment and fan experience to a grand reopening of the Rocky's Ace Hardware location at 1229 Wilmington Avenue in Dayton on Saturday, June 8. The event will take place from 10 am to 12 pm.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the grand reopening, which will feature a baseball scavenger hunt with prizes, Dragons player appearances, Dragons mascots Heater and Gem, inflatable games for kids, and an exclusive autograph session by Dragons players.

Rocky's Ace Hardware will additionally offer a chance for visitors to check out fresh equipment offerings that could help with summer yardwork projects. Other vendors will also be on site.

To learn more, visit daytondragons.com/rockys.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.