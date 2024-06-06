Dragons Win 4-0 as Harmon Continues Dayton String of Outstanding Pitching

June 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton pitchers Johnathan Harmon and Arij Fransen combined on a five-hit shutout while Victor Acosta hit a two-run home run as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 4-0 on Thursday night. The Dragons have won two-of-three so far in the six-game series.

A crowd of 7,661 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took an early lead in the first inning when Jay Allen II walked, went to second on a ground out, stole third, and scored on Sal Stewart's sacrifice fly to right to make it 1-0.

In the fourth inning, the Dragons added to their lead. Carlos Jorge began the inning with a base hit, and with one out, Victor Acosta blasted a home run to left field to make it 3-0. The homer was the second of the season for Acosta.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the seventh inning. Yan Contreras singled to left field to start the rally and Jay Allen II was hit by a pitch. A groundout to second base by Hector Rodriguez advanced the runners to second and third, and Stewart's groundout to third base brought in Contreras to make it 4-0.

Meanwhile, Harmon enjoyed his third straight scoreless start. He retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced and lasted seven innings. On Wednesday, Dragons starter Javi Rivera became the first Dragons pitcher since 2021 to complete seven innings, and Harmon repeated that accomplishment one night later. Harmon allowed just five hits, and also for the third straight start, he did not issue a walk. He struck out six Lansing batters to earn the win and improve his record to 3-3.

Arij Fransen worked the final two innings, retiring six of the seven batters he faced with two strikeouts.

The game marked the sixth shutout win for the Dragons in 2024 and their fourth in the last 12 games.

The Dragons finished the night with seven hits. Ethan O'Donnell was 2 for 4.

The Dragons are four and one-half games behind first place Lake County, pending the completion of Lake County's second game of a doubleheader at Beloit, with 12 games to play in the first half season.

Up Next: The Dragons (27-27) host Lansing (28-25) in the fourth game of the series at Day Air Ballpark on Friday at 7:05 pm. Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.23) will start for Dayton against Lansing's Grant Judkins (1-3, 3.82). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

