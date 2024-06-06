Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing)

June 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, June 6, 2024 l Game # 54

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (28-25) at Dayton Dragons (26-27)

LH Will Johnston (2-1, 3.27) vs. RH Johnathan Harmon (2-3, 5.12)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the third game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 13-8 over their last 21 games. Lansing is 7-2 over their last nine games.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 4, Lansing 1 (8 innings). Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera tossed seven strong innings, allowing just three hits and one run with two walks and nine strikeouts. Rivera retired 14 straight at one point and became the first Dayton pitcher to throw seven innings since 2021. Jay Allen II had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. The game was shortened to eight innings by rain.

Current Series (June 4-9 vs. Lansing) : Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series:.180 batting average (11 for 61); 3.0 runs/game (6 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 5 stolen bases; 3.71 ERA (17 IP, 7 ER); 3 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 4 1/2 games behind Lake County, the East Division leader.

Another Honor for Lyons : Dayton pitcher Jared Lyons was named today as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for May. On Monday, Lyons was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month. He went 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts in May. Dragons infielder Sal Stewart was named Reds Minor League Player of the Month for May. Stewart hit.292 with two home runs and 13 RBI.

Team Notes

Since May 12 (21 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.33 ERA, best in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons are 8-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 17-8 when the starter goes 5+; 19-11 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,974).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 18 games is batting.338 (22 for 65) with two home runs, 12 RBI, three doubles, and 10 walks.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 14 games is batting.339 (20 for 59) with one home run, two doubles, and three RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera over his last four outings: 23.2 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 33 SO, 0.39 ERA.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in his last four starts has allowed just three runs in 23 innings (1.17 ERA, 12 H, 7 BB, 28 SO). Lyons missed his most recent scheduled start on Sunday due to arm soreness.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11.2 innings, allowing five hits, no walks, with 9 SO.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed six straight scoreless outings covering 11.2 innings (1-0, 3 Sv), allowing two hits with 23 strikeouts.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last five outings: 7 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER (both runs were scored by "free runners" in extra innings), 3 BB, 15 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Grant Judkins (1-3, 3.82) at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.23)

Saturday, June 8 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (3-2, 3.95) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, June 9 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-0, 4.07) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-2, 3.96)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

