Timber Rattlers to Host Symphony Under the Stars on Saturday, July 20

June 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra is bringing Symphony Under the Stars to Neuroscience Group Field on Saturday, July 20. This is a free event with no charge for parking or admission is presented by Mary Beth Nienhaus, Community First Credit Union, Network Health, and Wisconsin Public Radio. The show starts at 7:30pm.

"We look forward to this all year, and we hope the audience does too! This event is free so your entire family can come together, enjoy music, food, and fireworks, and really bring us all together as a community. This night is about FUN and celebration," said Jamie LaFreniere, Executive Director of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. "From kids to grandparents, absolutely everyone belongs here, and it is designed to bring us all together." Sponsorships make it possible to offer this event for free, so there are no barriers to participation for anyone.

There will be a mix of classical music, rock, and pop from the FVSO. The audience will hear Sousa and Sibelius, as well as Chicago and the Scorpions. Fox Valleyaires Men's Barbershop Chorus and MacDowell Male Chorus will perform this year, too.

The stadium parking lot opens at 5:00pm with the gates to get into the stadium open at 6:00pm. All seating for the event is based on first-come, first-serve availability. There will be food and beverages available for purchase from the concessions stands with fireworks scheduled at the end of the show.

"We are also happy to bring back the open rehearsal during the daytime hours, 3-5pm, for a more sensory-friendly experience," said LaFreniere. "For those with special needs who have a hard time with large crowds and don't want the noise of fireworks, we love having them join us earlier so they can still get to enjoy a free concert."

Please contact FVSO at info@foxvalleysymphony.com to make special accommodations for the daytime rehearsal.

