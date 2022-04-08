TinCaps Announce 2022 Broadcast Schedule

April 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fans of the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) can once again easily follow their team on TV, radio, and online during the 2022 season.

All 132 TinCaps games will be broadcast on the team's flagship radio station, 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM, with audio also streaming via TinCapsRadio.com.

In addition, all 66 home games will be televised on Comcast Network 81 for Xfinity subscribers throughout Indiana, with select games also carried on Comcast Network 900 in Michigan. Out of Minor League Baseball's 120 teams, the TinCaps are one of only two that have a dedicated local TV broadcast.

Meanwhile, 120 of the team's games are set to stream on MiLB.TV as well. By using the promo code TINCAPS, fans can save $10 off the regular MiLB.TV yearly price. Beyond just TinCaps games, MiLB.TV subscribers can watch more than 6,500 games this season across all levels of Minor League Baseball, plus the playoffs, on demand. Fans can stream via Minor League Baseball's First Pitch app on both iOS and Android devices, too.

John Nolan returns for his seventh season as the team's lead play-by-play broadcaster for home games on TV and road games on radio. Mike Maahs enters his 19th season with the franchise anchoring radio coverage of home games. Ben Shulman, a recent Syracuse University alumnus, joins the club as a play-by-play broadcaster as well. On top of calling Syracuse Orange athletics, Shulman has previously worked for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League and the Barrie Baycats of the Intercounty Baseball League in Ontario, Canada. Brett Rump of 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM will also join select broadcasts.

"We're proud to offer our fans big league coverage of our team," said TinCaps Marketing Vice President Michael Limmer. "We're excited to tell the stories of our players, staff, and organization through a variety of mediums this season. Nothing tops the experience of being at Parkview Field, but our broadcasts are the next best thing."

The 'Caps start their season on the road at Dayton on Friday, April 8 (7:05 p.m.). Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.) when the TinCaps host the South Bend Cubs. That begins a six-game homestand through Easter Sunday. Tickets are available at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

On Saturday, the Padres announced Fort Wayne's initial roster, headlined by San Diego's top outfielder prospect Robert Hassell III.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.