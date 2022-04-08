Seven Placed on Cedar Rapids Injured List

April 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have placed seven players on the Injured List to begin the 2022 season.

Pitchers Jon Olsen (Right Elbow UCL Reconstruction), Luis Rijo (Right Elbow UCL Reconstruction) and Zarion Sharpe (Left Forearm Strain) have been placed on the 60-Day IL. Righthanders Owen Griffith (Right forearm strain), Francis Peguero (Low back strain), Ryan Shreve (Right shoulder impingement) and catcher Pat Winkel (Low back strain) have been placed on the 7-Day IL.

Of the seven, four - Olsen, Rijo, Griffith and Shreve - played with the Kernels last season.

Opening Day 2022 is tonight as the Kernels open their season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp. Single game tickets are now on sale, available at milb.com/cedar-rapids/tickets or by calling the ticket office at (319) 896-7560.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.