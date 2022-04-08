Name the New Sky Carp Mascot Contest

Snappy and the Beloit Sky Carp need your help! Our new mascot is going to hatch soon, and it needs a name...that's where you come in! What do you think we should name our new mascot? Fill out the form below with your suggestion(s); you may submit as many names as you wish.

We will announce five (5) name finalists in the coming weeks and ask our fans to vote for their favorite one. The name with the most votes will become the new name of our mascot!

A few things to keep in mind as you dream up a potential name...

Does the name have a connection to the Sky Carp, Beloit, or the surrounding Stateline area?

Goose-Related puns are super fun and highly encouraged!

Is it fun, silly and easy to remember?

Be a part of Sky Carp history! We can't wait to see your suggestions!

https://vimeo.com/697497174

