Lugnuts/Captains Postponed by Inclement Weather, Opening Day Twinbill Set for Saturday
April 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Opening Day contest between the Lansing Lugnuts and Lake County Captains has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Jackson® Field™.
Saturday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games separated by approximately 30 minutes.
Fans possessing tickets to Friday's game can exchange their tickets for any Lugnuts regular season game this year, or the Capital Clash between Michigan State and Michigan on Friday, April 15, at Jackson® Field™.
Tickets to Saturday's doubleheader and future Lugnuts 2022 games are available for purchase at the stadium box office, at lansinglugnuts.com and by calling (517) 485-4500.
