Chiefs-Timber Rattlers Postponed; Season Opener Set for Tomorrow at 4:10

Appleton, WI - The 39th season of Peoria Chiefs baseball will have to wait another day.

Friday's season opener between the Peoria Chiefs and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was postponed due to wet field conditions. The two teams are slated to kick off the season Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Right-hander Michael McGreevy, the Cardinals first-round selection a year ago, will now start on Saturday. Fans can listen for free online at peoriachiefs.com. Video streaming will also be provided via MiLB.TV.

The teams will make up Friday's game as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, with the first pitch slated for 1:10 p.m. The second game will begin 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Gordon Graceffo will start on the mound for game one, with Dionys Rodriguez set to handle the nightcap. As a reminder, all minor league doubleheaders will continue to feature a pair of seven inning contests.

Following the conclusion of the series in Appleton, the Chiefs will enjoy an off-day on Monday. On Tuesday, the Chiefs kick off their 2022 home slate against Great Lakes. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Tickets are still available for the entire series. Fans can purchase tickets online or in-person at the box office.

