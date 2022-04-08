Encarnacion-Strand Drives in Nine, Homers Twice in Kernels' 12-5 Opening Day Win

April 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids Kernels third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a franchise Opening Day record nine RBI to lead the Kernels to a 12-5 win in Friday's opener against the Beloit Sky Carp. Encarnacion-Strand's nine RBI are the second-most in a single game in both franchise and Midwest League history. The Kernels went 6-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left just on base.

Aaron Rozek earned the win with 5.0 innings of three-run ball, scattering six hits and walking none while striking out six batters.

Beloit opened the scoring in the first as Nasim Nunez singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error then scored on a Bennett Hostetler groundout. Anthony Prato (2-for-4, BB, 3 R, 2B, RBI, SB) led off the home half with a single, moved to third just as Nunez did and came home on Encarnacion-Strand's first RBI single of the day.

Rozek and Dax Fulton traded zeroes in the second and third, then back-to-back Beloit doubles led to a two-run fourth. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the frame, seven of the first nine Kernels reached with RBI singles from Jair Camargo (1-for-4, R, RBI) and Kennie Taylor (2-for-4, 2 R, RBI) along with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Prato. Encarnacion-Strand blasted a first-pitch grand slam to left to cap off the scoring, putting the Kernels up 8-3.

The 2021 fourth-round pick's incredible performance continued in the sixth as he followed a Taylor single and a Prato double with a monster three-run shot to deep centerfield.

Cedar Rapids added their final run in the eighth on yet another Encarnacion-Strand RBI single.

Brad Hanner (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) and Tyler Palm (2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) combined for the final 4.0 frames to close things out.

Alerick Soularie (1-for-2, 2 BB, 2 R) rounded out the Kernels' impressive showing at the plate by reaching three times and scoring a pair of runs.

Game two of the season-opening series is set for Saturday, April 9 with a 2:05 p.m. start at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2022 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and Twitter feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.