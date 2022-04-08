Timber Rattlers Opening Day Postponed

April 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The poor weather of the last two weeks has forced the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to postpone Friday's game with the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium due to wet field conditions. The Timber Rattlers are going to shift the start time of Saturday's game to later in the afternoon and move their All-Fan Bobblehead game to Sunday. Fans who had tickets for Friday's game will be able to exchange them for any game the remainder of the regular season, including Sunday.

Tickets for Friday's rainout can be exchanged over the phone or in person at the box office. For more on the team's rainout policy, please go to this link and scroll down to the rainout section of the page on the website.

The box office at the stadium will open at 10:00am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is the new Opening Day for Midwest League rivals. The start time on Saturday has been moved to 4:10pm from the originally scheduled 1:10pm start. The parking lot to the stadium will open at 1:30pm and the gates to the stadium open at 2:30pm.

There will be a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday with game one scheduled to begin at 1:10pm. The parking lot opens at 10:30am on Sunday with the stadium opening for fans at 11:30am. A minor league doubleheader consists of two seven-inning games with approximately thirty minutes between the end of game one and the start of game two.

Fans with an April Pass may use it for Saturday's game, but the use of the April Pass for Sunday is not allowed.

If you have questions about the new schedule for Opening Weekend, please contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, flex packages, and tickets for individual games during the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.