Timely Storm Knocks Send Nuts to 6-1 Loss

June 25, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm took advantage of their opportunities to defeat the Modesto Nuts 6-1 on Thursday night at The Diamond.

In the second inning against Nuts (24-21) starter Brayan Perez (L, 0-1) Gilberto Vizcarra drove home the first run of the game with an RBI single. In the second, Brandon Valenzuela doubled home a run before Joshua Mears singled home the second run of the inning to help knock Perez out of the game who worked 2.2 innings allowing three runs on six hits.

In the fourth, a throwing error on a steal attempt brought home a run before Euribiel Angeles laid down a two-out suicide squeeze to push across another tally for the Storm (22-23).

The lone offense for the Nuts came in the third inning when Noelvi Marte singled home Victor Labrada. Labrada had a great night with three hits in his five at-bats.

Game four of the six-game series is on Friday night at The Diamond against Lake Elsinore. First pitch against the Storm is at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.