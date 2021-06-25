Stockton Ports Host San Jose Giants (June 29 - July 4)

STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Ports return home on June 29, when they take on the San Jose Giants, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Secure your tickets online at stocktonports.com, at the box office or by calling (209) 644-1900.

Tuesday, June 29 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Bark in the Park: Enjoy a Stockton Ports game with your pup!

Angry Orchard Tuesday: Head to the Ballpark and enjoy a six-dollar Angry Orchard!

All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti in the Back Porch for $30!

Wednesday, June 30 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Silver Slugger Night: Join us for Silver Slugger night presented by Jar Insurance and T-Mobile.

Wine Wednesday: Six-dollar Barreled Chardonnay and District 11 Zinfandel presented by Consumnes River Farms.

Thursday, July 1 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Thirsty Thursday: Bud Light for only one dollar?! You can't miss it! If you want to skip the line, join the Mug Club for only $60 and receive a fast pass to all dollar beer lines.

Hat Giveaway #2: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a hat presented by SJC Engage!

Friday, July 2 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Kick off Independence Day weekend and enjoy half off drinks during happy hour at the ballpark from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 | 6:30 P.M. Game Time (5:00 P.M. Gates Open)

FIREWORK EXTRAVAGANZA (presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort): Join us for our Independence Day Celebration! The Ports will be hosting their first jersey auction of the year, so make sure to bid online.

Sunday, July 4 | 6:30 P.M. Game Time (5:00 P.M. Gates Open)

FIREWORK EXTRAVAGANZA (presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort): Come spend the 4thof July with the Ports! It's not too late to place your bid, as the jersey auction continues!

