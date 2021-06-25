Storm Cruise Past Nuts in Win

June 25, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Storm once again showed a glimpse of the massive talent that currently dwells in Lake Elsinore. Their batters combined for 11 hits, 3 walks, and 6 runs while 5 pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and just 1 earned run across 9 innings.

Gilberto Vizcarra started the scoring off with a single up the middle in the bottom of the second, giving the Storm their first lead of the night. The Nuts would then immediately tie things up in the top of the 3rd inning, however, that would be their last scoring production of the night.

Gabe Morales, Duilio Ochoa, and Chase Walter would combine for 6 innings pitched, striking out 5 and allowing just 2 hits and 0 earned runs. Euribiel Angeles would do his part as he went 3-4, lifting his season average to .311.

Both Brandon Valenzuela and Joshua Mears would also contribute with multi-hit efforts of their own. The Storm effortlessly passed through the rest of the game as the Nuts only mustered up 7 hits in the game with very few base runners after the 3rd inning. The pitch time clock appears to be making a massive impact on the game as again this one did not go past two and a half hours.

The Storm face the Nuts again tomorrow night at The Diamond for Home Town Re-Opening Day.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.