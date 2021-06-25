Timely Hitting, Bullpen Lead Ports to Win over 66ers

June 25, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Ca. - T.J. Schofield-Sam drove in two runs and the Ports' bullpen turned in eight innings of one-run ball as Stockton defeated Inland Empire 5-4 in 10 innings on at San Manuel Field in San Bernardino on Thursday night.

Trailing 3-0 after the first four innings, the Ports (19-26) scored four times in the top of the fifth to take a one run lead. 66ers starter Jack Kochanowicz walked the first three batters he faced in the top of the fifth to load the bases with nobody out, and walked Brayan Buelvas to force in the Ports' first run.

Facing Inland Empire reliever John Swanda, Tyler Soderstrom grounded into a fielders' choice to score a run, making it 3-2. With two outs and runners on the corners, Schofield-Sam grounded an infield single up the middle to tie the game at three, and Junior Perez lined a double off the wall in left field to give the Ports their first lead at 4-3.

The 66ers (20-24) tied the game at four with an unearned run in the eighth against Jack Cushing. With two outs and nobody on, Jeremiah Jackson reached on an error and came in to score the tying run after back-to-back hits by Braxton Martinez (single) and Caleb Scires (double). The inning ended when Martinez was thrown out at home trying to score on Scires' double.

Soderstrom began the 10th inning at second base for the Ports and moved up to third when Kevin Richards reached on a throwing error by 66ers' third baseman Julio De La Cruz. Schofield-Sam then sailed a sacrifice fly to right field to score Soderstrom and give the Ports a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Oscar Tovar struck out the side with the placed runner at second base to end the ballgame and give the Ports their second win in three games to start the six-game set.

Tovar (1-1) picked up the win for Stockton, firing shutout innings in the ninth and tenth, while Swanda (2-4) took the loss for Inland Empire.

Jack Cushing also pitched well for the Ports, giving up just one unearned run on six hits in six innings in relief of starter Jorge Juan.

Winners of two of the first three games of the series, the Ports will continue the six-game set with game four on Friday night at 7:05 pm at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.