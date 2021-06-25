Giants Stay Hot on Friday

San Jose, CA - Not even the red-hot Carlos Duran could slow down the San Jose Giants, as the Quakes dropped their fourth straight game up north, losing on Friday by a final of 8-2.

Duran, who had earned his first win of the year in his last start with five scoreless innings and had not allowed more than one run in seven of his last eight appearances, got knocked around on Friday. Duran (1-1) allowed five runs on six hits over just three innings and suffered his first defeat of the year.

Rancho's offense struggled for the first time in the series, as they struck out a combined 17 times and mustered just four hits. Diego Cartaya (7) and Alex De Jesus (6) accounted for both runs, as each hit a solo home run.

San Jose starter Preander Berroa (1-3) earned his first victory of the year, as he allowed just one run on two hits, while fanning eight over five solid innings.

Rancho (23-22) will try to avoid tying a season-worst five-game skid on Saturday, sending Gavin Stone (0-0) to the mound against San Jose's Carson Ragsdale (1-2) at 6:00pm.

