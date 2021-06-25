Fresno Suffers Another Walk-Off Loss to Visalia

Visalia, CA - It was déjà vu for the Fresno Grizzlies (28-18), as they ached another walk-off loss at the hands of the Visalia Rawhide (13-33), 6-5, Friday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark. For the second time in four nights, the Rawhide scored the game-winning run in the ninth. This dropped the Grizzlies to 14-2 against their Highway 99 foes, still outscoring them 104-57.

Three Fresno prospects relished multi-hit affairs with Ezequiel Tovar commanding the charge. For the second consecutive contest, Tovar tallied three hits, bumping his average up to .319. Drew Romo and Zac Veen each added a pair of hits in the loss. Romo scored once and picked up one RBI.

Daniel Montano, Eddy Diaz, Colin Simpson and Bladimir Restituyo all poked one hit in the setback. Montano extended his current team-high hit streak to nine games with a double. Eddy Diaz wrecked havoc on the base paths, causing multiple Visalia errors, leading to runs. Colin Simpson smacked a double and Bladimir Restituyo rocked a triple, both missing taters by inches.

Grizzlies starter Breiling Eusebio took a no-decision after five, firm frames. The lefty fanned eight, a season-high. Blake Goldsberry hurled a scoreless sixth in his return from the injured list. Stephen Jones chucked two shutout innings, punching out a pair. Juan Mejia (0-5) was tagged for the walk-off defeat again after not recoding an out in the ninth.

The Rawhide used six pitchers with Bobby Ay (2-2) enjoying the triumph. He was also the winning arm on Tuesday. Marcos Tineo and Liam Norris combined for nine strikeouts. Ramses Malave blasted a pair of clouts, driving in four runs. Ronny Simon notched a trio of knocks, scoring twice. A.J. Vukovich was the walk-off beneficiary after a double in the ninth, plating Simon.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Drew Romo (2-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (3-5, SB)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (1-3, RBI, R, SB)

- DH Bladimir Restituyo (1-4, 3B, R)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 1B Ramses Malave (3-4, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- 3B A.J. Vukovich (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Ronny Simon (3-5, 2B, 2 R)

On Deck:

Saturday, June 26 @ Visalia Rawhide, Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (4-2, 4.70) vs. Visalia RHP Adrian Del Moral (0-0, 27.00), 6:00 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Fresno fell to 0-4 on Friday night road games this season.

