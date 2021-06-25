Quakes' Late Lead Slips Away Again

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants used yet another late rally, this time scoring three times in the eighth to roll past the Quakes, winning 10-8 on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark.

San Jose's Brett Auerbach broke an 8-8 tie with a two-run double off Michael Martinez (0-2) to cap a three-run eighth, as the Giants won their third straight game over Rancho Cucamonga.

Eddys Leonard (6) and Brandon Lewis (10) each had a three-run homer, helping Rancho to build a 6-2 lead at one point.

The Quakes had ten hits on the night, with Sam McWilliams, Leonard, Alex DeJesus and Jorbit Vivas all collecting two hits each.

Rancho starter Kendall Williams gave up just two runs (one earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings, handing the bullpen a lead and a chance to get a victory over the division-leading Giants for the firs time in the series.

San Jose reliever Randy Rodriguez (2-2) earned the win by recording the final four outs.

The Quakes (23-21) will look to gain their first win in San Jose and stop a three-game skid on Friday night, sending Carlos Duran (1-1) to the hill, opposite San Jose's Prelander Berroa (0-3) at 6:30pm.

On Tuesday, July 6th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field for another Temblores Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

Low-A West League Stories from June 25, 2021

