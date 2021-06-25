Ports Down 66ers 5-4 in Ten Innings

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped game three of a six-game set to the Stockton Ports 5-4 in ten innings at San Manuel Stadium on Thursday. Each of the first three games in the series has been decided by one run with the Ports (19-26) taking two-of-three.

The 66ers (20-24) scored the first run of the contest in the first when D'Shawn Knowles doubled to open the inning. Ports' starter Jorge Juan then bounced a pair of wild pitches to score Knowles. The 66ers added two more in the in the second when Caleb Scires singled and scored on Jose Guzman's RBI double. Guzman later scored on a RBI infield hit from Gustavo Campero. Jack Kochanowicz was rolling for the Sixers on the mound but ran out of gas in the fifth walking four consecutive batters; all would score punctuated by Junior Perez' RBI double to take a 4-3 lead. The 66ers tied the game in the eighth as Jeremiah Jackson reached on a fielding error. Jackson moved to third on Braxton Martinez' single. The hit pushed the St. Louis, MO native's hit streak to nine games, the longest by a Sixer this year. Caleb Scires then doubled home Jackson to tie the game 4-4 but the Ports cut down Martinez at the plate with the potential go-ahead run. Jack Cushing starred out of the pen for the Ports as the unearned run was the only score he allowed in 6.0 innings. The game went to the tenth and the Ports took a 5-4 lead on a throwing error by Sixers' third baseman Julio De La Cruz's throwing error. Inland Empire failed to score against Oscar Tovar (1-1) in the bottom of the frame. John Swanda (2-4) took the tough-luck loss as he gave the Sixers six innings out of the pen allowing only the unearned run in the tenth; he gave up four hits without a walk and fanned five.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

