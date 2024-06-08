Timbers Earn Road Point in Scoreless Draw with St. Louis City SC

June 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - The Portland Timbers earned a point on the road in a scoreless draw against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday night at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri. Portland extended its unbeaten streak to four straight matches, while tallying its second shutout of the season.

Streaks and Clean Sheets

The Timbers are unbeaten in their last four consecutive matches, earning eight points in that stretch with two wins and two draws. Four straight matches unbeaten marks Portland's longest streak this year. The Timbers tallied their second shutout of the 2024 campaign tonight and did so in back-to-back road matches (at Austin, May 29). Notably, Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis has logged 180 consecutive shutout minutes with his last two appearances, standing in net today against St. Louis and on May 29 vs. Austin FC.

Goal-Scoring Plays

None

Notes

The Timbers are unbeaten in their last four matches (W2, D2).

Four straight matches unbeaten marks Portland's longest streak this season.

Portland earned its second shutout of the 2024 campaign.

The Timbers have recorded consecutive clean sheets on the road (at Austin, May 29).

Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis has logged consecutive shutouts in his last two appearances.

Tonight's result marked Portland's first scoreless draw this season.

Making his first appearance in over a month, defender Zac McGraw played 90 minutes and recorded a match-high 11 clearances.

Nathan Fogaça earned his first start of the 2024 campaign and the 10th of his MLS career.

Juan Mosquera played in the 50th regular season match of his MLS career.

Mosquera is the only Portland player to have started all 18 matches this season.

Next Game

Following a week without a match, the Timbers will return to the road for a midweek clash against the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) Wednesday, June 19, at PayPal Park. A stream will be available on MLS Season PassÃ¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (5-7-6, 21pts) vs. St. Louis CITY SC (3-4-9,Ã¢â¬Â¯18pts)

June 8, 2024 - CITYPARK (St. Louis, Mo.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

St. Louis CITY SC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

STL: Markanich (caution), 45+2

STL: Nilsson (caution), 45+4

STL: Kijima (caution), 51

POR: Zuparic (caution), 53

STL: Pompeu (caution), 67

STL: Durkin (caution), 81

POR: Mora (caution), 82

STL: Totland (caution), 82

Lineups:

POR:Ã¢â¬Â¯GK Pantemis, D Bravo, D Zuparic, D McGraw, D Mosquera, M Ayala (Williamson, 80), M Moreno (E. Miller, 79), M Evander ©, F Rodríguez, F Fogaça (Mora, 60), F Antony (Paredes, 60)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Mabiala, D Jura, F Linhares

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Rodríguez, Evander, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Rodríguez, Evander, 1); FOULS: 11 (Mosquera, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Bürki ©, D Markanich (Watts, 70), D Nilsson (Yaro, 50), D Parker, D Totland, M Durkin, M Kijima (Adeniran, 80), M Pompeu, M Löwen, M Vassilev (Jackson, 70), F Klauss

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lundt, D Nerwinski, D Dyhr, M Blom, F Thorisson

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Löwen, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Parker, 2); FOULS: 21 (Löwen, 4); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6, SAVES: 2

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Kali Smith

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 86 degrees

Attendance: 22,500

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

