FC Dallas Draws 1-1 with Minnesota United FC

June 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST PAUL, Minnesota - FC Dallas (3-8-5, 14 points) earned one point with a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United FC (8-3-5, 29 points) Saturday night at Allianz Field.

SET PIECE EXECUTION

Liam Fraser's goal in the 15th minute of the match came off a set piece play. Jesús Ferreira played a short corner towards Asier Illarramendi, who laid it off into Fraser's path to strike the ball first time into the right side of the goal. That was FC Dallas' fourth set piece goal of the season and Fraser's first career goal at the senior level.

ASIER ILLARRAMENDI'S MIDFIELD PRESENCE

Midfielder Asier Illarramendi led the midfield in many parts of the game including chances created (2), touches (130), accurate passes (100) and passes in the final third (19). The Mutriku, Spain, native also registered his second assist of the season in Liam Fraser's goal.

RECORD

FC Dallas is now 6-7-3 all-time against Minnesota and 2-5-1 at Allianz Field. Dallas improved to 1-7-2 when conceding the opening goal in the MLS this season and is now 0-6-3 on the road this season and 0-4-3 vs. the west.

UP NEXT: BACK HOME AT LAST

FC Dallas will return to action at Toyota Stadium by hosting St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, June 15 presented by NUU. The match kicks off at 7:30PM CT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the performance and result...

"I think we dominated them but we played too slow. This is why we weren't able to increase the speed or create chances. We weren't clean technically, we missed a lot of touches in good spots and situations where we were 1v1 or the last pass situations. We also weren't good enough in our passes behind the backline. It was clear that they had a high backline. We need to do better in order to beat teams that are top of the table. The last two games we've been controlling the game and dominating the opponent but we need more quality. It's not enough with the chances we created. We did a good job in the second, much better with Bernard (Kamungo), Jesús (Ferreira) and Petar (Musa). To win a game you need to do better."

On how to capitalize on the two upcoming home games...

"They're important. We need to win. We needed to win today and we need to win at home. It's not anything we can't do. We have to go Saturday and beat St. Louis. We don't have any more room to make mistakes at home."

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the result...

"It's important but I think we could have won this game. It's a shame with how we started, me especially. But we bounced back with Liam (Fraser) and I think we controlled the game. There were chances on both sides but at the end a draw is a draw. In this league you take a draw away and make sure you win at home. We have two important home games, one against Minnesota and we know what to expect now."

On the two upcoming home games...

"Now we have a week to prepare and two quick games. Two at home, two in the heat. We'll have to deal with that. It'll be exciting after three away games and I can't wait to see the fans again."

Midfielder Liam Fraser

On tonight's result...

"For us, it's a disappointing result. I thought we had opportunities to finish off the game, and either the final ball wasn't good or for whatever reason, we weren't we weren't able to capitalize on chances, so we got to come back this week, train well, and we have to win this weekend and that following game against Minnesota."

On scoring his first MLS goal...

"Asi (Illarramendi) laid off a good ball, and I was able to get good contact on it."

