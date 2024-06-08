In Celebration of World Oceans Day, Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group Announce Alliance with Miami Dade Sea Turtle Conservation Program

June 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







In celebration of World Oceans Day, Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group announce alliance with the Miami Dade Sea Turtle Conservation Program to offer aid to an important species of local marine life that calls South Florida home. At the end of the month, Inter Miami players and staff, and members of the Fracht Group will come together to participate in a sea turtle egg hatching event, in which they will aim to help guide the newly hatched turtles home to the ocean.

The focus of the program - which was established in the 1980s and monitors sea turtles nests across 19 miles of the county from March until October - is to protect all species of sea turtles in South Florida, as they play a vital role in the health of the oceans.

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, meanwhile, has also partnered with Fracht Group on a global campaign, Pitch for the Planet. Callender will serve as the Seakeeper, and for every save that the goalkeeper makes, Fracht Group, with the help of #TeamSeas will remove 1,500 pounds of ocean debris.

Callender participated in a beach cleanup at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Broward County back in February. The group, including Callender, Julian Gressel, David Ruiz and the U-17 Academy Team joined Inter Miami CF staff and Fracht Group to take part in the community activation, collecting 205 lbs of waste, thus helping to tackle the growing issue of plastic pollution.

"I draw a connection to my childhood, and the space nature provides me," said Callender following the event. "Doing a beach cleanup with Fracht helped me connect with that part of myself that I enjoy, which is being outside; I enjoy the beach. It's also just a way to give back to the world, help keep our environment clean, and be a community role model for the kids that are out here."

Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami Team Up on Coral Restoration Project

Inter Miami also teamed up with Royal Caribbean to sponsor six months' worth of coral restoration expeditions with Rescue a Reef. The citizen science program run by the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science, will help provide meaningful, hands-on opportunities for local South Florida communities to contribute to coral gardening and reef restoration. The collaborative efforts will result in over a thousand coral colonies being planted by locals onto the reefs just miles from Miami's shoreline.

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi joined Royal Caribbean Group and research divers from Rescue a Reef on a coral restoration expedition. Cremaschi and Nick Rose, vice president of ESG, Royal Caribbean Group, teamed up to dive into "Royal Caribbean Group Reef", a new coral restoration site for research and rehabilitation. Working together they laid the groundwork that will build up lively neighborhoods of coral colonies that provide shelter, food and nursery areas for numerous marine species.

"As a Key Biscayne native, I've always had a special appreciation for the ocean. That's why it was important to me to team up with Royal Caribbean to do my part in maintaining the health of our oceans," said Cremaschi. "It was amazing to see the Royal Caribbean Group Reef and to help with the restoration project. Our hope is that the work we did inspires continued efforts from the community so we can have a lasting impact together."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.