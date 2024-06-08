Revolution Capture Second Consecutive Victory, Defeating New York Red Bulls, 1-0

June 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (4-10-1; 15 pts.) defeated New York Red Bulls 1-0, (8-4-5; 29 pts.) on Saturday night in front of 29,288 fans at Gillette Stadium. New England midfielder Emmanuel Boateng scored the winning goal in the 81 st minute, his first tally of the 2024 campaign, with assists from Carles Gil and Xavier Arreaga. Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič recorded his 10 th career clean sheet and second with the Revolution.

The Revolution controlled the run of play for much of the first half with 62 percent of the possession, threatening the New York end through clever combination play in the midfield between Gil and forward Dylan Borrero, who logged his fourth straight start. The pair combined for three shots in the first half, while Gil recorded three of his season-high seven key passes in the first half. The Revolution captain's 55 key passes are second most in MLS through Matchday 19.

Deep into the second half, New England broke the deadlock when Boateng slotted home a cross from Gil with his first touch, beating Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara for the game's lone tally. The Ghanaian's goal gave Gil his 24th game-winning assist, extending his club record. Center back Xavier Arreaga, making his seventh consecutive start, helped create the opportunity with a through ball to Gil as the Ecuadorian registered his first helper since 2020.

With Arreaga and Dave Romney anchoring the backline ahead of him, Ivačič protected the net with five saves in his sixth start of the season as his record improved to 3-3-0, with two shutouts. On his 31 st birthday, midfielder Matt Polster played all 90 minutes in his 200 th MLS regular season appearance, but will be suspended for next week's contest against the Vancouver Whitecaps due to yellow card accumulation. Meanwhile, forward Giacomo Vrioni suited up for his 50 th match for New England and had two shots on the night, including a left-footed effort that required a diving save from Meara as it curled inside the far post.

New England continues its two-game homestand next weekend, taking on the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, June 15 at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies, and on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA" in Portuguese.

MATCH NOTES

Following last weekend's 2-1 win at Nashville SC, the Revolution have won back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

With tonight's attendance of 29,288, the Revolution are now averaging 29,723 fans per match through eight MLS home games.

Matt Polster made his 200 th MLS regular season appearance in Saturday's match, playing all 90 minutes in the win.

Emmanuel Boateng tallied his 16 th MLS regular season goal, his first of the season and first since June 17, 2023.

Carles Gil notched the game-winning assist for the second straight game, giving him a club-record 24 game-winning helpers for his career.

Gil matched his season high with seven key passes.

Xavier Arreaga was credited with a secondary assist on Boateng's goal, his first as a member of the Revolution and first in league play since September 2020.

Aljaž Ivačič recorded his second clean sheet of the season, finishing the night with five saves.

Giacomo Vrioni earned his 50 th career MLS appearance for New England, recording two shots with one on target.

Ian Harkes returned to the starting lineup for the first time since May 18, recording two shots.

Revolution Homegrown player Peyton Miller, 16, made the MLS matchday roster for the first time.

New England Revolution 1 vs. New York Red Bulls 0

June 8, 2024 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referee: Jeremy Hanson (AR1), Kathryn Nesbitt (AR2)

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

Video Assistant Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Craig Lowry

Weather: 70 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 29,288

Scoring Summary:

NE - Emmanuel Boateng 1 (Carles Gil 3, Xavier Arreaga 1) 81'

Misconduct Summary:

RBNY - Sean Nealis (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 44'

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 64'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; DeJuan Jones, Xavier Arreaga, Dave Romney, Nick Lima; Matt Polster, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Andrew Farrell 90'+6), Carles Gil ©, Ian Harkes (Emmanuel Boateng 69'); Giacomo Vrioni, Dylan Borrero (Jonathan Mensah 85').

Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Henry Kessler, Jack Panayotou, Bobby Wood, Peyton Miller.

New York Red Bulls: Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis ©; Frankie Amaya, Cameron Harper, Wikelman Carmona, Daniel Edelman (Omar Valencia 89') ; Dennis Gjengaar (Mohammed Sofo 63'), Elias Manoel (Julian Hall 74'), Dante Vanzeir (Cory Burke 74').

Substitutes Not Used: AJ Marcucci, Aidan O'Connor, Ronald Donkor, Bento Estrela.

New England Revolution

Team Statistics

New York Red Bulls

13 (4)

Shots (on Target)

14 (4)

2

Blocked Shots

3

5

Saves

3

4

Corner Kicks

2

4

Offsides

1

10

Fouls

12

0.8

Expected Goals (xG)

0.6

570 (80.7%)

Passes Attempted (% Completed)

383 (76.5%)

58.4%

Possession (%)

41.6%

