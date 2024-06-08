Sounders FC Drops 2-1 Result to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday Evening

KANSAS CITY, KAN. - Sounders FC (4-7-6, 18 points) dropped a 2-1 result on the road to Sporting Kansas City (3-9-5, 14 points) Saturday evening at Children's Mercy Park. The Rave Green jumped out to early lead on the back of a Jordan Morris strike - his fourth of the season and eighth all-time against SKC - but the host side equalized minutes later. After Reed Baker-Whiting received a second yellow card in the 73rd minute, Sounders FC was left playing down a man and Sporting Kansas City was able to capitalize with a late second-half goal from Alenis Vargas to secure the win.

Brian Schmetzer's side next hosts Minnesota United FC in the club's 50th Anniversary Celebration match next Saturday, June 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Following tonight's result, Sounders FC sits in 10th position in the Western Conference with 18 points (4-7-6), four points out of a postseason position at the halfway point of the 2024 campaign.

Seattle is now 12-12-4 all-time against Sporting Kansas City in MLS regular-season play.

Jordan Morris scored his fourth goal of the season in the first half, his 70th across all competitions for Sounders FC (third in club history).

Morris now has eight career goals against SKC in MLS regular-season play, including a historic four-goal performance last season. His eight strikes are the most of any player in the all-time series between the two sides, one ahead of SKC's Johnny Russell, who scored his seventh on Saturday.

João Paulo recorded his first assist of the season on Morris' goal. The Brazilian now has 24 career assists over five seasons with Seattle.

Reed Baker-Whiting made his first start of the season, but was sent off in the second half after being issued his second yellow card

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Sporting Kansas City 2

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Referee: Guido Gonzales, Jr.

Assistants: Cameron Blanchard, Andrew Bigelow

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Timothy Ford

Attendance: 18,177

Weather: 79 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jordan Morris (João Paulo) 12'

SKC - Johnny Russell 19'

SKC - Alenis Vargas (Khiry Shelton) 85'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SKC - J Davis (caution) 45'+2'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 61'

SEA - Yeimar (caution) 71'

SKC - Johnny Russell (caution) 71'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (ejection) 73'

SKC - Khiry Shelton (caution) 90'+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Josh Atencio 81'), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Antino Lopez* 84'), Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 85'); Raúl Ruidíaz (Cody Baker 74')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves, Léo Chú, Paul Rothrock

*Tacoma Defiance player on Short-Term Agreement

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 16

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 2

Sporting Kansas City - Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Tim Leibold (Zorhan Bassong 89'), Jake Davis (Khiry Shelton 72'), Robert Castellanos; Nemanja Radoja, Memo Rodriguez (Felipe Hernandez 72'), Erik Thommy; Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido (Willy Agada 90'+6'), Daniel Salloi (Alenis Vargas 72')

Substitutes not used: John Pulskamp, Robert Voloder, Kayden Pierre, Marinos Tzionis

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 0

- SOUNDERS FC -

