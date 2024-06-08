Inter Miami CF Academy May/June International Window Roundup

June 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Over the past month, numerous players from the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health have been in action around the globe with their respective national teams. Below let's review our Academy players that were summoned for international duty and how they fared abroad.

Zidane Cadet - U.S. U-15 MYNT

Zidane Cadet was called up by the U.S. U-15 MYNT for the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia from May 15 to May 19. The tournament saw the U-15 MYNT record two wins and a loss in group play before defeating Japan 1-0 in the final of the tournament to clinch the title. Notably, Cadet scored the team's first goal in the tournament in a 2-0 win over Croatia. The team's other results before winning it all in the final featured a hardfought 4-3 loss against England and a 4-2 win over Morocco.

Victor Fung - Venezuela U-17 and U-20 National Teams

Academy defender Victor Fung featured for Venezuela's U-17 side at the Torneo Internacional Canteras de América in Rosario Argentina from May 10 to 18, which featured top national teams and club teams from South America and North America. Fung was a prominent player for the team throughout the competition, appearing in every match as Venezuela finished third, while also converting from the spot to score the team's goal in the 1-0 win over Palmeiras in the match for third place. La Vinotinto kicked off the tournament by topping their group and advancing to the Gold Phase of the competition after a 3-0 win over Peñarol, a 1-1 draw against Estudiantes de La Plata and a 1-0 loss to Colo Colo, before falling in penalties to Athletico Paranaense in semifinals.

Following his stellar display for the U-17s, Fung earned a call up for Venezuela's U-20 national team training camp currently taking place in Alicante, Spain that concludes on June 12.

Leandro Padilla - Nicaragua U-17 National Team

Leandro Padilla represented the Academy with Nicaragua's U-17 national team at the U-17 UNCAF Tournament in Costa Rica which took place from May 17 to 23. Padilla started each match as the team recorded two losses and a draw and finished fourth in Group B.

Luis Moringale - Puerto Rico U-17 National Team

Luis Moringale was our Academy's other representative at the U-17 UNCAF Tournament in Costa Rica. Moringale and Puerto Rico's U-17 side recorded one win, one loss and a draw at the competition and finished third in Group B, including a 2-2 draw against Nicaragua and Padilla.

Connor Dale - U.S. U-14 MYNT

Academy goalkeeper Connor Dale was called up by the U.S. U-14 MYNT for a national training camp in Chula Vista, California from May 25 to 30.

Daniel Pinter - Hungary U-17 National Team

Attacker Daniel Pinter, meanwhile, was summoned by Hungary's U-17 national team for a training camp in Uzbekistan which was carried out from May 22 to June 2.

Adrian Rosario - Puerto Rico National Team

Academy defender Adrian Rosario was called up by Puerto Rico's national team for a training camp ahead of the team's first 2026 World Cup qualifying fixture. His positive performance subsequently earned him a spot on the squad as Puerto Rico earned a 0-0 draw on the road against El Salvador on June 6 to get the team's World Cup qualifying campaign underway.

Kai Williamson, Cai Mclean, Cadriano Marsh - Jamaica U-17 National

Academy trio Kai Williamson, Cai Mclean and Cadriano Marsh were called up by Jamaica's U-17 national team for a training camp from June 6 to 9 in Kingston, Jamaica.

