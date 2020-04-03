Tim McGauley Named 2nd Team All-ECHL

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies forward Tim McGauley has been named second team all-ECHL for the 2019-2020 season.

During the season he won ECHL Player of the Month honors for December 2019 and January 2020. McGauley was the first player to win the Player of the Month award in back to back months since Florida's Mathieu Roy accomplished it in the 2012-13 season.

December was a month for the ages. McGauley, along with teammate Griffen Molino both had a +22 rating. That was the best plus-minus totals in a single month by league forwards in the 2010s decade.

On December 17th at Wichita, McGauley had had 6 assists and 7 points in an 8-2 win. The 6 assists and 7 point efforts each broke a single game franchise record. It was tied for second in points all time in a single contest.

McGauley was prominent in the league leaders page all season. He was tied for fourth with 42 assists and tied for seventh with 56 points. He led all forwards in plus-minus at +35. At the time of his final call-up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on February 27th he had the league lead in assists and was second in points.

