Brady Ferguson Named to the All-ECHL Second Team

April 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





St. John's, NL - Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs are proud to announce that forward Brady Ferguson has been named to the 2019-20 All-ECHL Second Team.

A native of Lewisville, Texas, the 6-foot, 194-pound forward recorded 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points in 57 games along with 22 penalty minutes for the Growlers this season. Ferguson was tied for fifth in the league with 63 points (24g-39a) while he was tied for seventh with eight power-play goals.

The ECHL on Friday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2019-20 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2019-20 All-ECHL First Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (41 gp, 28-8-5, 2.14 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans (61 gp, 11g, 44a, 55 pts.)

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades (45 gp, 12g, 26a, 48 pts.)

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 33g, 40a, 73 pts.)

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans (47 gp, 26g, 44a, 70 pts.)

F - David Vallorani, Brampton Beast (62 gp, 31g, 40a, 71 pts.)

2019-20 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays (30 gp, 20-6-3, 2.20 GAA, .923 save pct.)

D - Eric Knodel, Reading Royals (44 gp, 7g, 32a, 39 pts.)

D - Miles Liberati, Tulsa Oilers (56 gp, 11g, 35a, 46 pts.)

F - Brady Ferguson, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 24g, 39a, 63 pts.)

F - Tim McGauley, Utah Grizzlies (49 gp, 20g, 42a, 62 pts.)

F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones (62 gp, 25g, 39a, 64 pts.)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.