Milner Named to All-ECHL Second Team

April 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team for the 2019-20 season as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media.

Milner, who was previously named to the All-ECHL First Team and ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18, led the league with seven shutouts, finished second with a 2.20 goals-against average and sixth with a .923 save percentage. His shutout mark was tied for the second-most in a single ECHL season, while his total of 20 wins ranked 7th-highest in the league.

A Pittsburgh native, Milner was playing with the Stingrays while signed to an American Hockey League contract by the Hershey Bears for the fourth consecutive season. The seventh-year pro was also honored as the ECHL Goaltender of the Week twice during the 2019-20 year on Oct. 29 and Jan. 21.

The 29-year-old earned two call-ups to Hershey this season and recorded his first career AHL shutout on Dec. 29, stopping 19 shots in a 3-0 win for the Bears over Lehigh Valley.

Milner was also named to the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic hosted in Wichita, Kansas on Jan. 22. In his first career All-Star appearance, he led the South Division team to a win in the event along with Stingrays Head Coach Steve Bergin.

Before turning pro, Milner was an accomplished goaltender during his four-year tenure at Boston College and helped lead the Eagles to three Hockey East titles and two NCAA Championships in 2010 and 2012. He was the MVP of the 2012 NCAA Tournament and was twice an NCAA All-Tournament Team member.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.