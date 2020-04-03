Alex Breton and Tyler Sheehy Named to All-ECHL First Team

Allen, Texas - The ECHL and the Allen Americans announced today that defenseman Alex Breton, and forward Tyler Sheehy, have been named to the All-ECHL First Team.

Alex Breton just finished his second season with Allen, putting up 55 points this year in 61 games (11 goals and 44 assists). He finished the season tied with his teammate Tyler Sheehy, with 44 helpers each which led the league. Breton was the lone Allen Americans ECHL All Star in 2018-2019.

"It's a great honor to be named to the All-ECHL First Team," said Alex Breton, in an interview with Americans broadcaster Tommy Daniels today. "We had a great season and it's disappointing we didn't get a chance to finish the job. Also, congratulations to my friend Tyler Sheehy, who was the best player in our league this year."

Tyler Sheehy completed his rookie season scoring 70 points in just 47 games. He finished third overall in the league in scoring, three points behind Toledo's Josh Kestner, however Kestner played 11 more games than Sheehy. He also led all rookies in scoring. Sheehy was the Americans only ECHL All Star this season. Below is the complete list of the All-ECHL First and Second Teams.

2019-20 All-ECHL First Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

F - David Vallorani, Brampton Beast

2019-20 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

D - Eric Knodel, Reading Royals

D - Miles Liberati, Tulsa Oilers

F - Brady Ferguson, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Tim McGauley, Utah Grizzlies

F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

