All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2019-20 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2019-20 All-ECHL First Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (41 gp, 28-8-5, 2.14 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans (61 gp, 11g, 44a, 55 pts.)

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades (45 gp, 12g, 26a, 48 pts.)

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 33g, 40a, 73 pts.)

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans (47 gp, 26g, 44a, 70 pts.)

F - David Vallorani, Brampton Beast (62 gp, 31g, 40a, 71 pts.)

Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads earns postseason honors for the second consecutive season after being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and All-ECHL Second Team last season. He led the league in 2019-20 with 28 wins, a 2.14 goals-against average and 2,465 minutes played while he was second with five shutouts and tied for second with 1,070 saves.

Alex Breton of the Allen Americans, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team in 2018-19, led all league defensemen, and was tied for the overall ECHL lead, with 44 assists. His 55 points led all blueliners and he was tied for sixth among defensemen with 11 goals, tied for fifth with 15 power-play assists and tied for fourth with 18 power-play points.

Logan Roe of the Florida Everblades finished second in the league with a +36 rating and was tied for third among defensemen with 12 goals and tied for seventh with 38 points. He also earned Most Valuable Player honors at the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic after posting an event-high seven points (2g-5a).

Josh Kestner of the Toledo Walleye led the ECHL with 33 goals and 73 points, was tied for seventh with 40 assists and ranked second with 212 shots on goal. His eight power-play goals were tied for seventh in the league.

Tyler Sheehy of the Allen Americans earns honors for the second day in a row after being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team on Thursday. He led rookies, and was third overall, with 70 points, while he was tied for the league lead with 44 assists and tied for seventh with 26 goals.

David Vallorani of the Brampton Beast earns postseason honors for the second time in his career after previously being named to the All-ECHL Second Team in 2016-17. He was second in the league with 71 points, tied for second with 31 goals and tied for seventh with 40 assists. Vallorani's eight game-winning goals led the league while his seven first goals were tied for the league lead.

2019-20 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays (30 gp, 20-6-3, 2.20 GAA, .923 save pct.)

D - Eric Knodel, Reading Royals (44 gp, 7g, 32a, 39 pts.)

D - Miles Liberati, Tulsa Oilers (56 gp, 11g, 35a, 46 pts.)

F - Brady Ferguson, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 24g, 39a, 63 pts.)

F - Tim McGauley, Utah Grizzlies (49 gp, 20g, 42a, 62 pts.)

F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones (62 gp, 25g, 39a, 64 pts.)

Parker Milner of the South Carolina Stingrays earns postseason accolades for the second time after being named to the All-ECHL First Team and ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18. His seven shutouts led the league, and are tied for the second most in a single season in ECHL history. Milner was second with a 2.20 goals-against average, sixth with a .923 save percentage and tied for seventh with 20 wins.

Eric Knodel of the Reading Royals receives All-ECHL recognition for the third consecutive season after being named to the First Team in 2018-19 and Second Team in 2017-18. He was tied for first among league defensemen with 21 power-play points, third with 17 power-play assists, fourth with 32 assists and sixth with 39 points.

Miles Liberati of the Tulsa Oilers finished the season second among ECHL defensemen with 46 points, third with 35 assists and tied for sixth with 11 goals. He was tied for eighth among blueliners with four power-play goals.

Brady Ferguson of the Newfoundland Growlers was tied for fifth in the league with 63 points (24g-39a) in 57 games while he was tied for seventh with eight power-play goals.

Tim McGauley of the Utah Grizzlies was tied for fourth in the ECHL with 42 assists, tied for seventh with 62 points and tied for 10th with 15 power-play assists. His six assists on Dec. 17 at Wichita are tied for the second most in a single game in ECHL history.

Jesse Schultz of the Cincinnati Cyclones earns postseason honors for the third season in a row after being named to the All-ECHL First Team and the league's Most Valuable Player in 2018-19 and to the All-ECHL Second Team in 2017-18. Schultz ranked fourth in the ECHL with 64 points, tied for 11th with 39 assists and tied for fifth with 21 power-play points (6g-15a).

