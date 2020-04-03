Schultz Named to All-ECHL Second Team

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that forward Jesse Schultz has been named to the 2019-20 All-ECHL Second Team. Schultz led the Cyclones and was fourth in the ECHL in scoring with 64 points on 25 goals and 39 assists through 62 games. He was also first on the team in power play scoring with six goals and 15 assists.

"Jesse showcased his effectiveness for the third straight year in the ECHL," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He is a top offensive threat and is a tremendous leader for our team. He is one of the most competitive players I have coached, and that allows him to consistently produce."

Schultz picked up right where he left off from his 2018-19 ECHL MVP season, enjoying five point streaks of four or more games, including a season-ending 13-game heater from February 14-March 11 where he accounted for six goals and 11 assists in that span. He had 16-multi point efforts, including four points on two occasions, and he also had four multi-goal games.

This season saw Schultz achieve a pair of career milestones for Schultz as well. On November 16, he eclipsed 900 professional points with a pair of goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets. Nearly one month later, the 37-year old skated in is 1,000thprofessional hockey game on December 13, dishing out four assists in a 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. Additionally, Schultz also surpassed 300 ECHL games and 300 ECHL points, as well as 200 ECHL points.

Schultz led the ECHL in scoring with a career-high 80 points on 22 goals and a League-leading 58 assists through 71 games in 2018-19, and was third with 22 power play assists and tied for sixth with 25 power play points. Schultz was also fourth in the ECHL with a plus-39 on-ice rating. His career-year earned him ECHL MVP honors, along with the ECHL scoring title and a spot on the All-ECHL First Team. In his first season in a Cyclones uniform in 2017-18, he led the team and ranked second in ECHL scoring with 18 goals and a League-leading 57 assists for 72 points in 72 games played, earning All-ECHL Second Team honors in the process.

Hailing from Strasbourg, SK, Schultz has seen success across a multitude of leagues and levels during his 17-year career. In addition to his ECHL experience, his time in North American has been marked by 375 games of American Hockey League (AHL) experience where he amassed 112 goals and 140 assists, as well as over 160 Central Hockey League (CHL) games where he accounted for 65 goals and 133 assists. Schultz also skated in a pair of National Hockey League (NHL) games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2006-07, and has seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Full 2019-20 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays (30 gp, 20-6-3, 2.20 GAA, .923 save pct.)

D- Eric Knodel, Reading Royals (44 gp, 7g, 32a, 39 pts.)

D - Miles Liberati, Tulsa Oilers (56 gp, 11g, 35a, 46 pts.)

F - Brady Ferguson, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 24g, 39a, 63 pts.)

F - Tim McGauley, Utah Grizzlies (49 gp, 20g, 42a, 62 pts.)

F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones(62 gp, 25g, 39a, 64 pts.)

Full 2019-20 All-ECHL First Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (41 gp, 28-8-5, 2.14 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D- Alex Breton, Allen Americans (61 gp, 11g, 44a, 55 pts.)

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades (45 gp, 12g, 26a, 48 pts.)

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 33g, 40a, 73 pts.)

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans (47 gp, 26g, 44a, 70 pts.)

F - David Vallorani, Brampton Beast (62 gp, 31g, 40a, 71 pts.)

