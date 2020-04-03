Kestner Lands on All-ECHL First Team

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Josh Kestner has been named to the All-ECHL First Team for the 2019-2020 season. He becomes just the third Walleye player to ever finish on the First Team.

The native of Huntsville, Alabama is the first player in Toledo ECHL history to lead the league in scoring for a season with 73 points (33G, 40A) over 58 games played. Kestner finished the year as the league leader in goals with 33 and he finished second among all players in shots on goal with 212. He joins Shane Berschbach (2015-2016) and J.C. Sawyer (2009-2010) as the only other Walleye players to land on the ECHL First Team.

Kestner took home ECHL Player of the Week honors for the first week of January and the last week of February during the season. The 26-year-old was remarkably consistent during the campaign, finishing with at least one point in 46 of his 58 games played. Kestner had the two longest Walleye point streaks of this season, an 11 game run from October 19 at Fort Wayne through November 16 at Newfoundland and a nine game streak from December 21 at Indy through January 12 vs. Wheeling. Twice he reached 16 points in a month with six goals and 10 assists in November and seven goals plus nine assists in January.

2019-20 All-ECHL First Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (41 gp, 28-8-5, 2.14 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans (61 gp, 11g, 44a, 55 pts.)

D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades (45 gp, 12g, 26a, 48 pts.)

F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 33g, 40a, 73 pts.)

F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans (47 gp, 26g, 44a, 70 pts.)

F - David Vallorani, Brampton Beast (62 gp, 31g, 40a, 71 pts.)

2019-20 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays (30 gp, 20-6-3, 2.20 GAA, .923 save pct.)

D - Eric Knodel, Reading Royals (44 gp, 7g, 32a, 39 pts.)

D - Miles Liberati, Tulsa Oilers (56 gp, 11g, 35a, 46 pts.)

F - Brady Ferguson, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 24g, 39a, 63 pts.)

F - Tim McGauley, Utah Grizzlies (49 gp, 20g, 42a, 62 pts.)

F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones (62 gp, 25g, 39a, 64 pts.)

