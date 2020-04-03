D Eric Knodel Named to All-ECHL Second Team
April 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The ECHL named Reading Royals defenseman Eric Knodel to the All-ECHL Second Team Friday, the third consecutive campaign he's received an all-league recognition. The sixth-year professional finished fourth among league defensemen with 32 assists and was sixth with 39 points (44 GP). He topped the Royals with a plus-26 rating and led ECHL blueliners with 21 power-play points.
It's the third straight year a Royals player has made an All-ECHL team, a first in team history. Forward Chris McCarthy was named to the All-ECHL Second Team in 2018-19. Defenseman Nolan Zajac and forward Matt Willows were recognized on the second team in 2017-18.
Knodel was named to the All-ECHL First Team and awarded the ECHL's Defenseman of the Year award in 2018-19 with Cincinnati, leading league blueliners with 17 goals and 53 points. The season before, the left-handed shot made the All-ECHL Second Team with 13 goals and 52 points.
The 29-year-old signed an AHL contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in July 2019. He posted four assists in ten games with Lehigh Valley, including a two-helper game vs. Syracuse Jan. 15.
Toronto drafted the West Chester, PA native in the fifth round (128 ov.) of the 2009 NHL Entry Level Draft.
2019-20 All-ECHL First Team
G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (41 gp, 28-8-5, 2.14 GAA, .924 save pct.)
D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans (61 gp, 11g, 44a, 55 pts.)
D - Logan Roe, Florida Everblades (45 gp, 12g, 26a, 48 pts.)
F - Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 33g, 40a, 73 pts.)
F - Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans (47 gp, 26g, 44a, 70 pts.)
F - David Vallorani, Brampton Beast (62 gp, 31g, 40a, 71 pts.)
2019-20 All-ECHL Second Team
G - Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays (30 gp, 20-6-3, 2.20 GAA, .923 save pct.)
D - Eric Knodel, Reading Royals (44 gp, 7g, 32a, 39 pts.)
D - Miles Liberati, Tulsa Oilers (56 gp, 11g, 35a, 46 pts.)
F - Brady Ferguson, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 24g, 39a, 63 pts.)
F - Tim McGauley, Utah Grizzlies (49 gp, 20g, 42a, 62 pts.)
F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones (62 gp, 25g, 39a, 64 pts.)
