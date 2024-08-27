Tiger-Cats Add Defensive Lineman Ward and Defensive Back Patterson

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed a pair of American players including defensive lineman Tim Ward and defensive back Decorian Patterson.

Ward, 27, suited up in 12 games in the National Football League with the New York Jets (2021) and Kansas City Chiefs (2019-20) registering 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback sack and one pass deflection. The 6'6, 255-pound native of High Point, North Carolina also spent time with the Green Bay Packers (2022) before moving to the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks (2023). Most recently, Ward spent time in the United Football League with the DC Defenders (2024) and San Antonio Brahmas (2024). Ward played 47 games over four seasons at Old Dominion University (2015-18).

Patterson, 24, most recently attended rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs (2024). The 6'0, 195-pound native of Leesburg, Florida suited up in 12 games at the University of Central Florida (2023), registering 23 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass deflections. Patterson began his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee State University, playing 50 games over five seasons (2018-22), registering 183 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks while adding nine interceptions and 39 pass deflections.

The football club also announced the following players have been released:

AMER- DB- Kordell Rodgers

GLO- P- Kaare Vedvik

