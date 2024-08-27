CFL Honour Roll: Week 12 - Covington Earns Player of the Week

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Christian Covington, Dru Brown and the Edmonton Elks' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: OFFENCE

QB | Dru Brown| Ottawa REDBLACKS | BC 27 - OTT 34

PFF Player Grade: 86.1

28-for-37 passing (75.7 per cent)

390 passing yards - third 300+ yard game of 2024 and fifth of career

Season-high three touchdowns

124.8 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: DEFENCE

DL | Christian Covington | BC Lions | BC 27 - OTT 34

PFF Player Grade: 89.6

32 total defensive snaps

First forced fumble of CFL career

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks | EDM 17 - MTL 21

PFF unit grade: 76.6

Top-3 performers

Martez Ivey | 81.4

Shane Richards | 71.3

Brett Boyko | 68.4

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 12

(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Dru Brown | Ottawa | 86.1

RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 73.6

REC | Tim White | Hamilton | 84.7

OL | Gabe Wallace | Winnipeg | 81.5

DL | Christian Covington | BC | 89.6

LB | Frankie Griffin | Ottawa | 74.9

DB | Benjie Franklin | Toronto | 84.1

RET | DeVonte Dedmon | Ottawa | 69.7

K/P | Lirim Hajrullahu| Toronto | 83.5

ST | Tony Jones | Winnipeg | 90.5

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary

93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton

92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto

92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto

92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

91.6 | W11 | DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg

91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.