Elks Sign OL Clayton Bradley & DB Jalen Green
August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed Americans Clayton Bradley (OL) and Jalen Green (DB) to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.
Green returns to Edmonton after participating in rookie camp before being released on May 11. The Houston, TX., native spent two seasons at Mississippi State University (2021-22), where he recorded 91 total tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 25 career games for the Bulldogs. Prior to joining Mississippi State, he played three seasons at the University of Texas (2018-20).
Bradley most recently played for the San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League in 2024, suiting up in nine games. The California product also had a brief stint with the Memphis Showboats in 2023 and spent time on the Montreal Alouettes practice roster in 2022.
Collegiately, ¬â¹ the six-foot-six lineman played his final season at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he was named to the 2020 Academic All-Mountain West Team. Prior to joining the Rebels, Bradley played five seasons at the University of Southern California, appearing in 17 games for the Trojans.
In addition, the Elks have released Americans D'Marcus Adams (WR) and Tairiq Stewart (OL).
The Elks return to action on Monday, September 2, when they take on the Calgary Stampeders in the annual Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium. Game time is 4 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).
TRANSACTIONS
SIGNED
Clayton Bradley | AMER | OL | 6'6 | 310 LBS | 1996-10-07 | Orange, CA | UNLV
Jalen Green | AMER | DB | 6'1 | 200 LBS | 1999-03-03 | Houston, TX | Mississippi State
RELEASED
D'Marcus Adams | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 182 LBS | 1999-10-24 | Ormond Beach, FL | Syracuse
Tairiq Stewart | AMER | OL | 6'6 | 300 LBS | 1999-10-23 | Cleveland, OH | North Carolina A&T
